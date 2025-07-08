Video: Bomb threat trigger panic at Hyderabad City Civil Court

It triggered a massive security response.

Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 8th July 2025 2:02 pm IST
Bomb threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court
Bomb threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court.

Hyderabad: A bomb threat has triggered panic at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Authorities have immediately evacuated the judges, lawyers, staff and visitors.

Bomb threat

It all began when an unidentified caller claimed that explosives had been planted on the premises.

MS Creative School

It triggered a massive security response.

Authorities halted all court proceedings as panic spread through the Hyderabad City Civil Court complex.

Bomb threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court
Lawyers at Hyderabad City Civil Court
Bomb threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court
Hyderabad City Civil Court
Bomb threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court
Bomb threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court

Bomb squads arrived at Hyderabad City Civil Court

Police cordoned off the area while bomb detection squads are conducting search in the premises.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

During the evacuation, security personnel guided everyone to safety. As of now, no explosive device has been found. However, searches continue.

On the other hand, the investigators are working to trace the source of the threatening call.

As search and investigation is going on, the Hyderabad City Civil Court remains on high alert.

Tags
Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 8th July 2025 2:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button