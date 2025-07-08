Video: Bomb threat trigger panic at Hyderabad City Civil Court

Hyderabad: A bomb threat has triggered panic at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Authorities have immediately evacuated the judges, lawyers, staff and visitors.

It all began when an unidentified caller claimed that explosives had been planted on the premises.

It triggered a massive security response.

Authorities halted all court proceedings as panic spread through the Hyderabad City Civil Court complex.

Police cordoned off the area while bomb detection squads are conducting search in the premises.

During the evacuation, security personnel guided everyone to safety. As of now, no explosive device has been found. However, searches continue.

On the other hand, the investigators are working to trace the source of the threatening call.

As search and investigation is going on, the Hyderabad City Civil Court remains on high alert.