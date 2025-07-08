Girl kidnapped from outskirts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was kidnapped in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The incident took place in Shamshabad.

Though, the incident occurred on July 1, it was reported to RGIA police on Monday.

Details of incident

On July, a construction worker Lakshmamma (30) had brought her daughters Keerthana (6) and Archana (3) to the Shamshabad toddy compound.

In the compound, an unknown woman befriended the family before abducting Keerthana when the mother became drowsy.

Investigation of girl kidnapping near Hyderabad

RGIA police have examined CCTV footage which showed the suspect leaving with the girl.

Officers are tracking nearby cameras and escape routes to locate the woman who kidnapped the girl. The delayed complaint has hampered rescue efforts.