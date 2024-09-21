Video: Boy clings to mother’s leg as she sits on a well to record reel

In the video, the child is seen clinging to his mother's leg for dear life.

Woman makes reel by the well as child hangs on to her leg

In a shocking incident, a woman put her child’s life at risk by sitting on the edge of an open well while creating an Instagram reel.

The video has gone massively viral on social media and netizens widely criticizing the woman for the act.

Expressing dismay over the video several users commented on the potential danger, with some saying, “Only for view people can do everything even risk own child life so ridiculous,”

Another user commented, “W*f is wrong with these types of people? They need some good treatment by mental hospitals.” 

Commenting on the video, Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli Koganti said tha the woman should be booked for putting the child’s live in danger

“She should be in jail,” expressed another X user.

Another X user said, “Don’t blame laws, she is mentally ill, reels are destroying human brains.”

“Any legal action against this woman for risking the life a child?” asked another user while tagging the official handle of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. 

The location of the woman and those who shot the reel remains unknown.

