Video: Boy collapses during Pushpa 2 premiere stampede in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre on RTC Cross Road here, where a young boy lost consciousness amidst a stampede. The chaotic crowd overwhelmed the theatre premises and several videos are going viral online.

In one video, police officers can be seen rushing to the boy’s aid, performing CPR and rubbing his hands and legs in an attempt to revive him. The boy’s condition is reported to be critical.

🚨SHOCKING at Sandhya rtc x roads after Laththi Charge during #Pushpa2 premiere. pic.twitter.com/9apXN6rT5H — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 4, 2024

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management at high-profile events. Fans have expressed their prayers for the boy’s recovery while calling for stricter safety measures at such gatherings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is set to hit the screens tomorrow on December 5 worldwide.