Video: BRS dumps Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram project in trash bins

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Sunday, August 31, dumped copies of the Ghose Commission’s report on irregularities in Kaleshwaram project into dustbins at Gun Park in Hyderabad.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) vowed to continue a legal and political fight against the Congress government’s alleged conspiracy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to permanently close down the Kaleshwaram project.

A video shared on social media shows BRS leaders protesting at the Gun Park before dumping copies of the Ghose Commission’s report into the dustbins.

Earlier on Sunday, the BRS staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly for allegedly not being allotted sufficient time to speak on the issue during the debate on the report.

CM announces CBI probe

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, at the end of a short discussion on the judicial commission’s report on Kaleshwaram project which concluded in the early hours of Monday, Reddy said it is appropriate to hand over the probe to CBI as inter-state issues, different Central and state government departments, and agencies are involved in the project,.

“Central government organisations and also financial institutions are involved in project design, construction and financing,” he said.

“Therefore, the House is taking the decision to hand over the investigation of this case to the CBI with the permission of the Speaker. Because, there are many issues involved in this and also matters fit for inquiry, our government is issuing orders for CBI inquiry,” he added.

Reddy stated that the reports of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the judicial commission have underscored the need for an in depth and more comprehensive probe into various issues concerning the project. “The judicial commission in its report has identified several defects and irregularities which are fit for taking criminal action.”

