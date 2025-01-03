Video: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from Old City of Hyderabad meets with accident

Hyderabad: In an accident involving a bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from the Old City of Hyderabad, one person died and 30 were injured on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Kanmala Attivalam in Kottayam, Kerala. It happened when the bus lost control and veered off the ghat road while en route to Sabarimala.

Fortunately, a major disaster was averted due to the presence of trees that stopped the vehicle from plunging further.

Eight Ayyappa devotees from Old City of Hyderabad received serious injuries

The accident claimed the life of the bus driver, Raju, who hailed from Saidabad. It also left 30 passengers injured.

Among the injured, eight suffered serious injuries, while 22 others escaped with minor injuries.

The devotees, who hailed from Madannapet in the Old City of Hyderabad, were on a pilgrimage to the revered Sabarimala temple when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Bus overturned

The bus overturned approximately 15 kilometers from the Pamba River.

According to the Ayyappa devotees from the Old City of Hyderabad who survived, the presence of trees along the ghat road played a crucial role in preventing a catastrophic accident.

The injured were immediately rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.