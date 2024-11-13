Video: Bus driver fired for stealing gold from passenger’s bag in Telangana

Hyderabad: A private bus driver in Nizamabad district on Tuesday, November 12, was dismissed from duty after he was caught stealing gold from a passenger’s bag.

The driver, who was employed as a private hire for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), was reportedly filmed by a passenger while attempting to take jewellery from a passenger’s bag.

TGSRTC authorities said, “The driver is a private hire. Already removed from duty.” The swift action came after video of the driver’s actions surfaced, alerting authorities to the misconduct.

Generally, if a passenger’s luggage is left behind, the TGSRTC staff deposits it at the bus depot and attempts to contact the passenger.

However, the driver in question decided to steal from the passenger’s belonging, who was travelling to Nizamabad from Warangal.

After being caught by passengers, the driver initially claimed that the gold ornament had fallen off the bag. However, after being grilled for a few minutes he admitted taking the gold ornament out of the bag.