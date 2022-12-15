Video: Camel sold for SR3.5 million in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A video clip documented an auction of the camel sale in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has been sold for Saudi Riyal 3.5 million.

In a video clip, dozens of camel owners and lovers gathered around the camel, while an auctioneer in traditional Saudi dress announced via a microphone the sums paid by those wishing to acquire it.

Camels are popular animals that are closely related to the heritage of Saudi Arabia. This animal has long been called the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline of the inhabitants of the desert.

The largest camel festival in the world is held annually in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is organized by the Camel Club. It aims to consolidate and enhance the camel heritage in Saudi, Arab and Islamic cultures, and provide a cultural, tourist, sports, entertainment, and economic destination for camels and their heritage.

On July 22, 2017, the camel club was established for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

In January 2022, Saudi Arabia established the world’s first camel hotel, offering camel care and popular animal care.

In January 2022, 33 female camel owners have been allowed to enter their animals for the first time in a beauty contest.