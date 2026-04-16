Video: Car catches fire in Shamshabad after mechanical repairs

Sparks flew from the engine, prompting the driver to jump out. He sustained no injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th April 2026 5:31 pm IST
Explosion on the road with fire and smoke at night.

Hyderabad: A Mahindra car suddenly caught fire near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station in Shamshabad on Wednesday, April 15, after undergoing mechanical repairs.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 pm when the owner of the car took it out for a trial run after the repairs. “Sparks flew from the engine, prompting the driver to jump out. He sustained no injuries. However, the car was fully gutted,” an official from Rajendarnagar fire station told Siasat.com.

The fire was doused within 15-20 minutes, but reportedly caused a massive traffic jam.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th April 2026 5:31 pm IST

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