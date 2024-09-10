Video: Chaos in Guntur as locals loot seized liquor amid police destruction

Despite the presence of officers, a crowd quickly gathered and began snatching the bottles as the destruction commenced.

Guntur locals grabbing liquor bottles during a disposal event held by the police.

Hyderabad: A chaotic scene unfolded as liquor enthusiasts rushed to seize bottles of liquor while police were in the process of destroying illicit liquor at a disposal site on Guntur’s Etukuru Road.

This incident occurred in full view of law enforcement, who were disposing of illegal alcohol valued at Rs 50 lakh, which had been confiscated from various cases.

The police could be seen trying to control the mob and prevent them from snatching the bottles.

