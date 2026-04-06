Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya’s love for luxury cars is no secret, and a recent viral video is once again proving just that. The actor, known for his impressive automobile collection, was spotted in his stunning Porsche 911 GT3 RS at one of his favourite hangout spots in the city.

The video, which has been circulating widely on Instagram, shows Naga Chaitanya arriving at Sabha Specialty Coffee, a cosy cafe tucked away in Jubilee Hills. Though the clip is reportedly from March, it continues to resurface on social media, keeping fans hooked.

A known favourite of the actor, the cafe has often seen him drop by, sometimes accompanied by his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. Popular among Hyderabad’s food lovers, Sabha Specialty Coffee is celebrated for its continental menu, healthy options, and refreshing brews. With an average cost of around Rs 800–Rs 1000 for two, it has quietly built a loyal following, especially for its matchas and aromatic coffee selections.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya added the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his collection in 2024, with the luxury sports car valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore in India.

On the work front, Chay is gearing up for his next big release, Vrushakarma, a Telugu mythical action-adventure directed by Karthik Dandu. Slated for a 2026 release, the film promises a visually rich spectacle, with Chaitanya playing a “protector” battling supernatural forces. The film’s teaser, unveiled in March, has already sparked curiosity among fans.