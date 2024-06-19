Video: Cobra spotted at Osmania University in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Post-rainfall encounters with snakes appear to be on the rise for students and staff at Osmania University, with the most recent sighting of a cobra near the bike parking area of the New PG hostel on Wednesday, June 19.

Causing panic among students in the early hours, it was alleged that the university administration had been taking temporary measures rather than resolving the issue permanently.

Also Read Hyderabad: Snakes making way into residential areas due to heavy rains

Earlier, a snake was found near the Arts College building of Osmania University. Last June, a research scholar named Vishnu was bitten by a snake while closing the window of his room in the NRS hostel. Before this incident, a contract worker at the university died from a snake bite in 2022.