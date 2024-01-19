Video: College student dies of heart attack in coaching class in Indore

Bhopal: A 20-year-old college student died of heart attack while he was attending a coaching class in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

B.A. final year student Rajesh Lodhi, a resident of Sagar district, who was preparing for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), died due to a heart attack in the class on Wednesday evening.

The matter came to the fore on Thursday after CCTV footage went viral on social media in which Lodhi can be seen seated among the several MPPSC aspirants. In the video, Lodhi can be seen having discomfort after which he puts his head on the table and later, collapses. Some fellow students try to help Lodhi and inform the coaching staff.

Lodhi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Rajkumar Yadav, in-charge of Bhawarkuan police station in Indore, said after watching the video, an investigation has been launched. The exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report is received, the preliminary investigation suggested that the the student suffered a heart attack.