Video: College student stabbed by class nine boys in Indore

A 22-year-old college student was stabbed by a group of minors, two of them are ninth-standard students, in the Bhanwarkuan area of Indore city, Madhya Pradesh on December 31.

The young man died during treatment. The incident happened in full public view on a busy road and was caught on CCTV camera.

The victim – Ayush – was riding pillion on a motorcycle with two of his friends when he asked a group of six minor boys to clear the road so that their vehicle could pass.

22-year-old college student was stabbed in Indore on the evening of December 31, 2022, over an argument on crowding the main road. The victim died during treatment, and all the minors were caught. Two of them are class nine students! pic.twitter.com/7FS5mxmqAy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 2, 2023

This led to an argument which soon escalated quickly when one of the minors ran towards the bike. As the bike driver tried to speed away, Ayush who was sitting behind was stabbed by one of the minors. The group fled from the spot after stabbing him.

Even though Ayush was rushed to the hospital for treatment he succumbed to his injuries. All six boys have been arrested. Two of them are reportedly students of standard ninth.

Ayush was a resident of Shivpuri studying in Indore.