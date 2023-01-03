Video: College student stabbed by class nine boys in Indore

A heated argument between the minors and the victim occured after which the victim was stabbed on the back.

Published: 3rd January 2023 8:17 pm IST
A group of minors stab a college student over an argument in Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Screengrab)

A 22-year-old college student was stabbed by a group of minors, two of them are ninth-standard students, in the Bhanwarkuan area of Indore city, Madhya Pradesh on December 31.

The young man died during treatment. The incident happened in full public view on a busy road and was caught on CCTV camera.

The victim – Ayush – was riding pillion on a motorcycle with two of his friends when he asked a group of six minor boys to clear the road so that their vehicle could pass.

This led to an argument which soon escalated quickly when one of the minors ran towards the bike. As the bike driver tried to speed away, Ayush who was sitting behind was stabbed by one of the minors. The group fled from the spot after stabbing him.

Even though Ayush was rushed to the hospital for treatment he succumbed to his injuries. All six boys have been arrested. Two of them are reportedly students of standard ninth.

Ayush was a resident of Shivpuri studying in Indore.

