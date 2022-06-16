Hyderabad: Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury grabs cop’s collar during protest

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday was caught on camera as she grabbed a policeman by the collar while being taken away by other police officers during the party’s protests in the city.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The policeman has been recognised as the Superintendent of Panjagutta PS. Renuka Chowdhary had previously expressed her displeasure with the city police’s treatment of Congress activists during the protests.

Telangana Congress protested for the third day against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilling Indian National Congress (INC) senior leader Rahul Gandhi. During a rally named ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’, party leaders and workers raised slogans as they headed from the party office to Raj Bhavan.

This is the police brutality and use of force on congress activists, regional and national media does not talk about it. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/iwtIW7NFqy — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) June 16, 2022

During this time, protestors tried to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan leading to a disturbance in the area. A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.

TPCC President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.