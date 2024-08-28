Video: Congress MLA Kale Yadaiah’s vehicle attacked with eggs by party cadre

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress workers allegedly threw eggs at party MLA Kale Yadaiah’s vehicle in Chevella during his visit to distribute Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. The act of protest disrupted the event and drew significant attention.

Yadaiah, who recently joined the Congress from BRS, faced discontent from Congress members despite their initial enthusiasm.

The protest stems from allegations by followers of Chevella Congress in-charge Bheem Bharadwaj, who claim that Yadaiah has not been cooperative with the former and has failed to provide updates on government actions in the constituency.

Also Read BRS MLC Kavitha arrives to grand welcome at Hyderabad airport

The distribution of cheques was halted before it could start due to a protest by supporters of Bharadwaj followed by a clash between the groups. The police were forced to intervene and disperse the cadres.