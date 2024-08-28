Will come out as a clean pearl: BRS MLC Kavitha on her return home

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said that she will ultimately emerge out of the allegations against her as a ‘clean pearl’ in the infamous Delhi Liquor Policy case, as she claimed that she hasn’t done anything wrong.

Kavitha, who was lodged in the Tihar Jail for 165 days, finally reached landed in the city after she was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on August 26. The BRS leader, who is the daughter of party supremo and ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), was brought back by her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

BRS leaders in Hyderabad gave a grand welcome on her arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday afternoon. The party workers held a huge vehicle rally with 500 cars from the airport to her residence in Madhapur. The sound of the fireworks and the drum-beats resonated near her residence.

Kavitha grew emotional seeing the BRS cadres, MLAs, former ministers and the key leaders of the party who had come to receive her at the airport.

“Whether it is in Indian history or Telangana’s history, it has been proved time and again that justice and dharma ultimately prevails. I will fight to see that day,” she said, addressing media at her residence.

She said that under the leadership of KCR, she will participate in the various struggles that were being waged by her party on behalf of the people.

The BRS MLC was indicted in the infamous Delhi Liquor Policy case on charges of money laundering, in which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Analysts believe that Kavitha’s homecoming will boost the BRS’ prospects in Telangana, which has been on a downward slump ever since it lost the Assembly elections last year. The BRS also drew a blank in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the CBI had arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11. Kavitha has been accused of being part of the ‘South Group’, a cartel of businessmen and politicians, which allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Delhi’s ruling AAP in return for liquor licences. She has denied all allegations.

