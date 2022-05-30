Video: Convoy of Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy attacked

Ghatkesar: Convoy of Telangana Labour Minister M Malla Reddy was allegedly attacked by a group of people with footwear, stones and chairs while he was being escorted by the State police after abruptly leaving a public meeting organised by an apolitical community platform Reddy Jagruthi, at Ghatkesar on Sunday evening.

At the event, Malla Reddy was praising State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after which a few people from the crowd raised slogans against him by saying ‘Malla Reddy down down’.

Better not to avoid what people don't want.

Own community members literally obstructed speech & chased #Telangana minister Malla Reddy car at Ghatkeaar on #Hyderabad outskirts, when he went on hailing #TRS Govt schemes and asserted that the party would come back to power. pic.twitter.com/3grpXZwzgd — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) May 29, 2022

After his speech concluded, a few people were seen throwing chairs at the convoy of the Telangana Minister. The police, however, managed to control the mob and escort the minister from the venue.

Ghatkesar Police Inspector N Chandra Babu confirmed the development to ANI. He said, “We haven’t received any complaint in the said incident. If anyone wants to file a complaint, we will register the case. So far, no case has been registered,” the inspector said.

Malla Reddy announced that he would request Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to constitute the Reddy Corporation at the earliest as per the demand of the community.