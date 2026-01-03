Video: Couple document heartwarming journey of adopting visually-impaired child

Bengaluru: A young couple’s life was changed beautifully after they chose to adopt a visually impaired child.

Documenting a year of living with their adopted daughter like a personal diary, the Bengaluru couple shared their heartwarming journey on Instagram.

It captured the quiet moments of waiting, faith, and joy that come with welcoming a child into a home, and that was the reason why the video struck a chord with many users who watched it.

The video starts with a peaceful scene of a couple praying together at home in Bengaluru, hands clasped, looking calm and hopeful. It then cuts to a laptop screen showing the Central Adoption Resource Authority website. We see them filling out the Parent Registration page, reading through the info they get after registering, and then clicking “reserve child.”

The video’s atmosphere changes into the excitement phase, as the couple steps out to shop for the baby they are about to adopt. As they fill their carts with baby items and clothes, the scene changes to them heading to the airport. After reaching their destinations, the couple stops for a moment to pray again.

They sign the papers, check the forms, and complete the last steps. Finally, they see the child, and a caretaker brings her to them. The pure feeling of joy and contentment could be seen on the parents’ faces as they hold their child.

From there, viewers follow the everyday scenes of the family, as the child comes home to toys, warm food, and clothes.

The post captioned with, “Exactly last year, Jan 1st 2025, we got this Bundle of Joy as a precious gift in our lives. This one year has been nothing short of Miracles after Miracles for us as a family. God has been so good to us three,” captured the true essence of what giving a person a home feels like.

“Adoption is one of the most beautiful things one can do as a human. Not because it’s a good deed and you will feel good about yourself but because it changes and transforms you from the inside out. We were all adopted by God and through this entire process we have experienced His supernatural fatherly Love!” they added.