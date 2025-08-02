Video: Cow forced into car, taken away by thieves in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a group of men bundled a cow in a car and took it away in Secunderabad. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Friday, August 1.

On a closed circuit camera footage a man is seen forcing a cow into a car. After stashing the cow in the car, they drove away.

The footage went viral on social media. Local people complained to the police about it and efforts are going on to identify and apprehended the thieves.

Local people also complained that cattle were found dead in the Bandipet in Secunderabad after allegedly being injected some medicine by cattle thieves.

Watch the video here.