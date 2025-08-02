Video: Cow forced into car, taken away by thieves in Secunderabad

Local people have reported that cattle were found dead in the Bandipet

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 2nd August 2025 12:49 pm IST
A cow with identification tags on its ears stands in a green pasture with other cattle in the background—used to illustrate a story on cow theft in Hyderabad/Secunderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a group of men bundled a cow in a car and took it away in Secunderabad. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Friday, August 1.

On a closed circuit camera footage a man is seen forcing a cow into a car. After stashing the cow in the car, they drove away.

The footage went viral on social media. Local people complained to the police about it and efforts are going on to identify and apprehended the thieves.

MS Teachers

Local people also complained that cattle were found dead in the Bandipet in Secunderabad after allegedly being injected some medicine by cattle thieves.

Watch the video here.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 2nd August 2025 12:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button