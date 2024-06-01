Video: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after Al Nassr lose to Al Hilal

Riyadh: Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after Al-Nassr were beaten by Al-Hilal in the Saudi King’s Cup final on Friday, May 31.

Al-Hilal won a penalty shootout 5-4 to decide a final that finished 1-1 after extra time at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Video clips widely circulated on social media platforms shows Ronaldo crying and spotted lying on the ground. He was also seen being comforted by his teammates and officials.

Watch the video here

🚨🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after Al Nassr lost in the King Cup final. 😔 pic.twitter.com/b8IklanWaN — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 31, 2024

However, the 39-year-old set a new league record with 35 goals in his first full Saudi Pro League season, securing numerous accolades.

“No surprise! He is used to winning awards and breaking records. The miraculous. Historic top scorer. Our star, the leader of Al-Nassr… Cristiano Ronaldo. He achieves the Golden Shoe Award for the Saudi League for the 23/24 season,” Al Nassr club wrote on X.

يحقق جائزة الحذاء الذهبي للدوري السعودي لموسم 23/24 🔝 pic.twitter.com/lARkgo0OIy — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) May 29, 2024

In January 2023, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Riyadh-based Al-Nassr, a move that garnered global attention.