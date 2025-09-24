Video: Customers, bouncers brawl over bill in Hyderabad pub; 7 injured

Hyderabad: Several people were injured after a violent clash broke out between customers and bouncers over a bill at the Mad Club and Kitchen pub in Hyderabad’s Kondapur area.

Three bouncers and four customers have reportedly sustained severe injuries and are being treated at a private hospital.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the police, the argument over the bill escalated when both sides began exchanging abusive words before the altercation turned physical.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged at the Madhapur police station, and an investigation is underway.