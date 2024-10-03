Video: Dalit man paraded with shoe garland in Madhya Pradesh; 2 held

The video of the incident that has surfaced on the internet shows the man dressed only in trousers, being forced to walk through the village while being mocked and filmed by onlookers.

The video of the incident that surfaced on the internet (Photo:Screengrab X)

A man belonging to a Dalit community was subjected to public humiliation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district. He was paraded half-naked with his face blackened and a garland of shoes around his neck.

The video of the incident that has surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, October 2 shows the man dressed only in trousers being forced to walk through the village while being mocked and filmed by onlookers.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in retaliation for a complaint filed by a woman on September 29 alleging that the Dalit man had been stalking her.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand, the man has been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the BNS.

Speaking on the viral video, Anand stated the authorities had taken cognized of the matter. They registered a case under the relevant section including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). “Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case,” he added.

FIR has also been lodged against Rameshwar Gurjar, Balchand Gurjar and others under the provisions of of the BNS and the SC/ST, (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaint made by the Dalit man. Both accused have been arrested.

