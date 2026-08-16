Video: Dalit youth beaten, forced to abuse BR Ambedkar in UP

A viral video shows the assailant forcing the victim to bow and touch his feet.

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Dalit man attacked
A video grab of a Jalaun police officer speaking about the incident. Source: X

Lucknow: A Dalit youth was allegedly beaten and forced to make indecent remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district.

The incident reportedly took place on August 14, under the jurisdiction of the Gohana police station in Nawar village. A viral video shows the assailant, identified as Nore Chaturvedi, a resident of Gohana, beating the victim and forcing him to insult the two prominent figures.

Chaturvedi was also heard hurling casteist remarks at the individual and asking his friends to film the incident. In the same clip, he forces the victim to bow and touch his feet.

Subhan Bakery

In a video statement, the Jalaun Police said the authorities took cognisance of the video and registered a first information report (FIR). “Two accused have been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, Nore Chaturvedi,” said the Jalaun Additional Superintendent of Police.

The police asserted that Chaturvedi will be arrested at the earliest, ensuring that legal action is taken against him.

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