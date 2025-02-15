Video: Delhi metro in chaos as passengers jump fare gate with no security

A video showing passengers jumping the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at a metro station in Delhi is going viral on social media.

In the video, a large number of people, mainly men are seen jumping through the AFC gates with no security in the vicinity at the Delhi metro.

The video Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has put up an X post clarifying the matter.

“The incident took place on February 13, which also happened to be the night of Shab-e-Barat. The incident took place at the Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet line in the evening hours,” X post read.

The DMRC further clarified there was a temporary surge of passengers leading to the chaos. They added there were adequate security personnel and staff present at the station and that the situation was never out of control but only a “momentary reaction” of the large crowd at the gates.

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025.



“There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to a sudden surge at AFC gates.” DMRC said in their post.

Many have criticised the lack of action on the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) part in handling the situation at the Delhi metro while others have mentioned that it is not possible to evade fares at the metro since you have to pay for a ticket while entering the station and also show the ticket before you exit.

“As a Delhi resident, not at all fare evasion is not a regular thing even in rush hours, you will see long queues not this, Maybe some technical difficulty happened and they took advantage…Idk what they get doing this because from the station they boarded, they have to pay for the ticket in order to enter the station and same for the people who will board the train from this station, on the departure station they have to show the ticket in order to exit and if not then have to pay fine which is” ticket price + fine”” said one reddit user reacting to the video.