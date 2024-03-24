Videos of dances on Hyderabad, Delhi Metro for Instagram reels trigger reactions

Hyderabad: Videos of dances on the Hyderabad and Delhi metro for Instagram reels have triggered public reactions, with many people demanding action against people who are indulging in such acts.

Following the public outcry, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy stated that public nuisance on trains would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against offenders.

Dance on Hyderabad Metro

On the Hyderabad Metro, two individuals—a young man and a girl—were seen dancing to a song for Instagram reels. Videos of the same duo dancing on the metro were posted on the Instagram account ‘rasoolpura_rinku’.

A similar incident occurred in 2022 when a video of a woman dancing on a Hyderabad metro rail train and at Ameerpet station went viral on social media, leading to subsequent action taken against her.

Dance on Delhi Metro for Instagram reels triggers reaction

In another incident, two girls were spotted dancing on the Delhi metro to the song ‘Ang Laga De’.

After the video gained traction on social media, numerous netizens condemned the act and demanded action against the girls.

Obscene activities

Previously, a video of a young couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to urge commuters to refrain from such activities.

The DMRC also appealed to commuters to report such incidents to the nearest metro staff/CISF immediately for appropriate action.

In addition to obscene activities, many influencers are creating Instagram reels by dancing on metro trains in various places, including Delhi and Hyderabad, in an attempt to gain fame. However, such actions can attract stern action from the concerned authorities as they inconvenience other passengers.