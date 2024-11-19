Video: Demolition drive in Telangana’s Suryapet triggers protest

Hyderabad: A demolition drive undertaken by civic authorities in Suryapet district on Tuesday, November 19, triggered a protest by locals.

Authorities backed by the Surypet police in Huzunagar levelled illegal structures built on government land. The residents raised concerns over the demolition and asked why the action is being taken now.

“How can you destroy the livelihoods of people who have been here for 40 years,” one of the protesters questioned. He stressed that the poor and middle class were being evicted and their structures being razed with bulldozers. However, the influential people were left untouched.

The demolition drive has drawn criticism from all sections, with many calling for an immediate halt to the destruction and seeking alternative solutions to address the issue.