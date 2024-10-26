Hyderabad: HYDRA instructs builders to remove their own debris post demolition

Hyderabad: In a stern warning to real estate builders, Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) commissioner AV Ranganath has stated that in case of demolition of illegal structures by HYDRA, the builders will be responsible for removing the debris, and that they will have to bear all costs for clearing the debris.

Notices were issued to builders by HYDRA to builders on Saturday, informing the same.

In a statement to media on the completion of 100 days since the formation of his agency on Saturday, October 26, Ranganath said that the tenders for the removal of debris was done as per the process, and made it clear that there was no truth to the allegations on the transportation of iron from the debris illegally.

As per reports, HYDRA has decided to rejuvenate and beautify 100 lakes in and around Hyderabad, after removing encroachments from those lakes and beautifying them, the reports of which, have been submitted to Dana Kishore, principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department.

Ranganath has revealed that as part of the beautification of those lakes, greenery will be enhanced in their surroundings after the removal of encroachments.

He stated that the decision to remove trees in the colonies in a hazardous state will be removed, and plans were being devised for the restoration of water bodies in line with the efforts made in Bengaluru in the past, for the same.