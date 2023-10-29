Video: Did Muslim bridegroom marry child?

For the past few days, a video has been circulating on social media with a claim that a Muslim bridegroom is marrying a child. In the video, the man was seen presenting a ring to the young girl.

Upon fact-checking, it was found that the claims made by several netizens were false. It is not a marriage function but rather a family event.

Netizens claim ‘Muslim bridegroom marry child’

Earlier, sharing the video, many netizens claimed that it was a marriage event. One of them wrote in Arabic, which can be translated to “The missing clip from the movie ‘The Message.'”

It is worth noting that ‘The Message’ is a 1976 film chronicling the life and times of the Prophet Mohammed.

المقطع المفقود من فلم الرسالة🙈 pic.twitter.com/nwmMVDy2z5 — أ.د.العلامة/أبو الإيمان آل مبروك(parody)🇸🇦 (@Abu28022764) October 26, 2023

HJB News also shared the video, claiming, “Muslim bridegroom is overwhelmed with his new bride. Isn’t that lovely, bless!”

That's a Catholic family celebrating their daughter's first communion. It is FALSELY claimed that a Muslim man is seen in it marrying a child. https://t.co/KPHlxDgraE pic.twitter.com/PW6rbbbj0J — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 28, 2023

The misunderstanding about the video began after an Instagram account @best_semell shared the video with a message, “The end of the world is a husband and wife” which resulted in people sharing the video with claims ‘Muslim bridegroom marrying a child’. In the comment section, another user @gino_coppola wrote, “Report this page that posted this video in a negative way.”

On the Instagram profile of @gino_coppola, the same video was found with a slightly different angle, with a caption in Italian, which translates into English as, “I will forever be your knight. I love you so much, dad.”

In another reel shared by Coppola, he can be seen along with the child and a woman with a caption, “Congratulations to our baby on her first communion!!”. The video was tagged to @rosyreyofficial_.

Upon checking @rosyreyofficial_’s Instagram profile, the same video was found with the caption, “I can’t find the words to explain the emotion of this moment. I love you; she will forever be your princess.”

On his Instagram story, @gino_coppola also shared the video shared by @best_semell and asked people to report the page.

From these posts, it is clear that the event was the First Communion and not the marriage of a Muslim bridegroom and a child.

The First Communion is a Catholic religious ceremony performed at church after a child reaches the age of seven years.