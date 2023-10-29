Video: Did Muslim bridegroom marry child?

For the past few days, a video has been circulating on social media with a claim that a Muslim bridegroom is marrying a child. In the video, the man was seen presenting a ring to the young girl.
Upon fact-checking, it was found that the claims made by several netizens were false. It is not a marriage function but rather a family event.
Netizens claim ‘Muslim bridegroom marry child’
Earlier, sharing the video, many netizens claimed that it was a marriage event. One of them wrote in Arabic, which can be translated to “The missing clip from the movie ‘The Message.'”
It is worth noting that ‘The Message’ is a 1976 film chronicling the life and times of the Prophet Mohammed.
HJB News also shared the video, claiming, “Muslim bridegroom is overwhelmed with his new bride. Isn’t that lovely, bless!”
Fact Check
The misunderstanding about the video began after an Instagram account @best_semell shared the video with a message, “The end of the world is a husband and wife” which resulted in people sharing the video with claims ‘Muslim bridegroom marrying a child’. In the comment section, another user @gino_coppola wrote, “Report this page that posted this video in a negative way.”
On the Instagram profile of @gino_coppola, the same video was found with a slightly different angle, with a caption in Italian, which translates into English as, “I will forever be your knight. I love you so much, dad.”
In another reel shared by Coppola, he can be seen along with the child and a woman with a caption, “Congratulations to our baby on her first communion!!”. The video was tagged to @rosyreyofficial_.
Upon checking @rosyreyofficial_’s Instagram profile, the same video was found with the caption, “I can’t find the words to explain the emotion of this moment. I love you; she will forever be your princess.”
On his Instagram story, @gino_coppola also shared the video shared by @best_semell and asked people to report the page.
From these posts, it is clear that the event was the First Communion and not the marriage of a Muslim bridegroom and a child.
The First Communion is a Catholic religious ceremony performed at church after a child reaches the age of seven years.