Video: Driver runs over 2-year-old sitting on the road in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl, Adrithi, died after being run over by a car at Kukatpally’s Vaddepalli Enclave following the driver’s negligence.



The heartbreaking incident took place on March 16, when the child went out to play and sat over a speed breaker on the road. The driver, not spotting her, ran her over with his vehicle. Seriously injured, the child was rushed to a hospital. But, despite treatments, she passed away on Thursday, March 20.

Also Read Seven injured as slab falls off at Pathargatti market



The accident has created an uproar among local residents, who are calling for the authorities to take strong action against dangerous driving in residential zones. Police have filed a case and initiated an investigation into the issue.