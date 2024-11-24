Video: Drunk man creates nuisance during vehicle check in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th November 2024 8:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: An inebriated man tried to attack traffic police in Hyderabad’s Champapet on Saturday, November 23 during a drunk driving test.

The man was riding a scooter when a team of Mirchowk police stopped him at Champapet for the drunk driving test. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The accused was agitated as the traffic police tried to seize his vehicle.

In order to prevent the authorities from seizing the vehicle, he reportedly tried to set it on fire. After a while, the police seized the vehicle and booked the man for drunk driving.

13,933 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Around 13,933 motorists have been booked by Hyderabad police for drunk driving between August 24 and November 21, with violators facing fines, imprisonment and suspension of licences.

In this period, 13,188 charge sheets were filed in various courts, all of which were disposed of. A total of 52,080 drunk drivers have been apprehended so far this year.

Apart from Hyderabad police issuing fines, a drunk driving drive was conducted on November 9 which led to the arrest of 327 drunk drivers with cases booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. On October 4, forty-four drivers were sentenced and jailed for a period of up to four days.

