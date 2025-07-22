Video: Drunk man sets vehicles on fire in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla

The accused was in debt and was addicted to drinking

Car burnt in Hyderabad
Car set a blaze in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunk man set a number of vehicles on fire in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla early on Tuesday, July 22.

The accused was identified as Anjan Goud, 42. Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla circle inspector Mallesh said, “The incident occurred at 3:25 am on Tuesday. The accused is in debt, and he is addicted to drinking. He set the vehicles on fire and threatened neighbours in Markandeya Nagar.”

Goud was booked under section 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Videos shared on social media show charred vehicles, including two cars, an auto rickshaw and three bikes.

Goud poured petrol on the vehicles and set them alight.

