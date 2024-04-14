Video: Dubai to build 1.6-km 6-lane Al Khaleej Street Tunnel

Dubai is set to construct a 1.6 kilometer long, six-lane tunnel capable of accommodating 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday, April 14, awarded a contract for the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project, which will connect the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets.

Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said, “Al Khaleej Street Tunnel is part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project; one of the expansive projects currently undertaken by RTA.”

The corridor extends 13 kilometres, spanning 15 intersections, is enhancing Dubai’s residential and commercial areas, serving one million people and reducing travel times from 104 to 16 minutes by 2030.

#RTA has awarded a contract for constructing Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project. Extending from the end of the ramp of Infinity Bridge in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets, the tunnel has six lanes stretching 1,650 metres capable of accommodating up to… pic.twitter.com/nuZ6vJd72r — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 14, 2024

The project is being overseen by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Al Khaleej Street Project, part of Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, facilitates free traffic flow from Infinity Bridge towards Deira and back.

This phase will cater to Abu Hail, Al Wuheida, and Al Mamzar residents, alongside development projects like Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Waterfront Market, and Hamriya Port.

The project aims to improve Cairo Street, convert a roundabout into a signalised intersection, and connect the Dubai Islands bridge ramp to a new tunnel.

“RTA is currently working on a 4.8-kilometre improvement project on Sheikh Rashid Street, extending from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street to Falcon intersection on Al Mina Street.

The project involves the construction of three 3.1-kilometer-long bridges that can accommodate 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

The first is a 1,335-metre bridge of three lanes to facilitate the traffic flow between Sheikh Rashid Road and Falcon Intersection, accommodating up to 10,800 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The third is a 985-metre-long bridge of two lanes to serve traffic inbound from Jumeirah Street heading to Al Mina Street toward Al Wasl Street, accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour.

“The project also entails constructing a 4.8 kmroadway and upgrading surface junctions along Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street. Works include constructing two pedestrian bridges, one on Sheikh Rashid Road and the other on Al Mina Street in addition to other works such as street lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network and irrigation systems,” he added.