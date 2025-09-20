Video: Dutch MP removed from parliament for Palestinian flag blouse returns in watermelon top

The Hague: Dutch MP Esther Ouwehand, leader of the Party for the Animals (PvdD), was ordered to leave the House of Representatives on Thursday, September 20, after appearing in a blouse in the colours of the Palestinian flag during a budget debate.

House Speaker Martin Bosma of the far-right PVV argued that MPs must wear neutral clothing. Although he initially considered allowing her to continue, objections from other party leaders led him to enforce the rule.

Ouwehand refused to comply, challenging Bosma to remove her if she had breached regulations, before leaving the chamber in protest. She later returned wearing a watermelon-patterned blouse, another symbol of Palestinian solidarity, and was permitted to present her proposals without further objection.

Video of the incident, including her return in the watermelon blouse, has been widely shared on social media. Supporters praised her defiance as an act of courage, while critics argued it reflected the deepening divide in Europe over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Watch the video here

Dutch MP Esther Ouwehand was told to change her outfit after wearing the colours of the Palestinian flag during a debate in parliament, she later returned in a watermelon print. pic.twitter.com/mXTHzwoUdx — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 19, 2025

The confrontation underscored the controversy surrounding political symbolism in parliament. During the same debate, Denk party leader Stefan van Baarle wore a pin featuring the Palestinian flag, while members of the BBB party displayed yellow ribbons to show support for Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

Parliament has no formal dress code, leaving the Speaker to decide on enforcement, a practice that often triggers disputes. Ouwehand said her clothing aimed to express solidarity with Palestinians and criticise the government’s refusal to recognise what she described as genocide in Gaza.

In an Instagram video, she wrote, “Just when the Cabinet refuses to acknowledge the genocide and refuses to take action, it is our duty to continue to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Free Palestine.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 65,000 people have been killed and 165,000 wounded since October 2023, as Israeli military operations continue in the territory.