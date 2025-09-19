Doha Film Festival 2025 to open with ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

Doha: The 2025 Doha Film Festival will open with The Voice of Hind Rajab, a moving film documenting the Israeli occupation’s crimes against children, directed by award-winning filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania.

The festival, organised by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), runs from November 20-28 across Doha’s cultural landmarks.

A powerful story from Gaza

The film captures the final moments of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian child whose voice shook the world’s conscience during Israel’s assault on Gaza in January 2024.

Through a mix of real recordings and dramatic performances, the film recreates her final 90 minutes, symbolising both unimaginable tragedy and the resilience of a voice that demanded justice.

The Voice of Hind Rajab received the Silver Lion, the second-highest honour at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, following a premiere that earned a record-breaking 23-minute, 50-second standing ovation.

Executive producers include Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and Alfonso Cuarón. The Voice of Hind Rajab will also represent Tunisia at the 98th Academy Awards.

Cinema as a platform for truth

Festival Director and DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Alremiahi said opening with this film underscores the Institute’s commitment to telling urgent stories.

“To honour Hind’s memory is to honour truth itself. Her voice represents the resilience of Palestinians whose lives have been shattered by violence, yet whose courage continues to inspire the conscience of the world,” Alremiahi said.

She added that cinema is a vital medium to amplify silenced voices and awaken empathy, ensuring no story of human suffering goes unheard.

Festival highlights

The festival will host screenings and events across Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha and the Museum of Islamic Art, offering audiences an immersive experience in storytelling and cultural exchange. This edition aims to highlight authentic Arab cinema while connecting it with global perspectives.