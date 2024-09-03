Video: Elderly man thrashed by ward boy in Jhansi

The entire episode took place in front of doctors and healthcare workers. No one tries to intervene during the assault.

Published: 3rd September 2024 4:36 pm IST
An elderly Muslim man is attacked by a ward boy at a government hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

A senior citizen was mercilessly beaten up by a ward boy at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh Jhansi district after the former complained about the delay in treatment.

The video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms. It shows a 60-year-old Gulab Khan, suffering from a high fever, standing in a queue in the emergency ward of the government hospital.

As the wait time prolonged, Khan decided to leave in frustration.

At this moment, a ward boy intercepts Khan and starts slapping him indiscriminately. The ward boy tears Khan’s treatment slip and throws him out of the hospital even as the elderly man pleads to stop beating him.

Acknowledging the severity of the matter, the hospital’s regional medical superintendent Dr Pramod Kumar Katiyar said that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter and there will be strict action against the guilty, News24 reported.

Tags
