Video: Elephant attacks lorry for food in Bandipur National park

A wild elephant caused panic on the Mysore-Ooty National Highway going through the Bandipur National park as it suddenly appeared and attacked a lorry to retrieve food from it.

The incident that occurred on January 25, was captured on video by onlookers and has gone viral on social media. In the video, the elephant is seen trying to grab jaggery from a truck as other cars and people try to flee in panic.

A lone wild elephant was startled and panicked upon encountering vehicles on the busy Bandipur-Mudumalai road. The sudden appearance of traffic caused the elephant to become anxious, leading to a temporary disruption as motorists were forced to stop and maintain a safe distance.… pic.twitter.com/LVapMayXJ6 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) January 27, 2025

Other videos show the elephant being confronted by people in a jeep who are poking a stick at it, while in a different video, it is seen chasing after people.

When the forest officials were contacted they quickly guided the elephant back into the wild ensuring the safety of the public as well as the animal. Bandipur Assistant Conservator of Forests Naveen Kumar told Siasat.com that the wild animal was directed towards the Mudumalai forest range.

Bandipur National Park is a forest reserve in Karnataka known for its small population of tigers. There have been many incidents in the past of elephants causing traffic disruptions or chasing after people travelling through wildlife corridors.

People reacting to the incident on social media have called for better road infrastructure to minimise potentially dangerous situations such as these.