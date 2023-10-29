Video: Elephant spotted roaming in Andhra railway station, villagers in panic

Parvathipuram: A lone elephant was spotted wandering in Parvathipuram railway station in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sources said that commuters saw the elephant wandering in the railway station and also took pictures on mobiles.

Earlier, in the same district, a group of elephants was found roaming near the crop fields near Gottivalasa village in Garugubilli mandal.

VIDEO | An elephant was caught on camera wandering at a railway station in Parvathipuram, Andhra Pradesh.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Apw2D3H1xw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2023

Souces said villagers in Gottivalasa are left in panic due to the menace of the elephants.

Farmers are worried about their crops as in the past elephants have destroyed huge quantities of crops in the district.