Video emerges of Hyderabad boy who dies filming for Instagram reel on rail tracks

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Hyderabad boy lost his life while attempting to shoot a video for an Instagram reel. The boy, identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz, was a 16-year-old class 9 student who was hit by a train on railway tracks in Sanath Nagar on Friday. The incident occurred while Sarfaraz and his two friends were attempting to shoot a video for an Instagram reel, with a speeding train in the background.

Sarfaraz had his back towards the approaching train and was standing dangerously close to the railway track. While his friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfaraz was hit by the train and died.

#Hyderabad:16-YO 9th class student Mohammad Sarfaraz, told his father that he was going for Friday prayers, hours later his friends informed the family that he is unconscious



The boy’s father said that he had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his classmates, Muzammil and Sohail, came to the house and informed him that he fell unconscious. When he reached the spot, he saw his son lying dead. The railway police have since recovered a mobile phone from the spot and have registered a case, taking up further investigation.

In a similar selfie craze incident that took place in 2021, three teenage girls of a family in Telangana’s Nirmal district lost their lives.

The girls were drowned in an irrigation tank while trying to take selfies. The tragic incident occurred at Singangaon village of Thanoor Mandal.

The deceased were identified as Elime Suneetha (16), her sister Vaishali (14) and their cousin Anjali (14).

Police said the trio accidentally fell into the lake and drowned while trying to take selfies for uploading them on social media platforms.

These incidents are a stark reminder of the risks associated with attempting dangerous stunts for social media.