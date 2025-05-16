Video: Emirati girls perform Khaleeji hair-flip dance to welcome Trump, netizens react

A video clip of several young Emirati girls performing the traditional hair-flip dance called as Khaleeji for United States (US) President Donald Trump in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has gone viral on social media, capturing global attention and sparking a wave of online reactions.

The performance took place at the presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan, as part of an elaborate cultural welcome during Trump’s three-country tour of the Gulf region.

In the widely shared video, two rows of girls in white gowns can be seen rhythmically tossing their hair — a signature element of the Gulf folk dance — as Trump walks alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The striking visual has prompted a flurry of responses online, with netizens expressing everything from amusement to confusion and cultural curiosity.

Behind the girls, Emirati men dressed in traditional attire performed Al-Ayyala, a ceremonial war dance. In this performance, men form two opposing rows, carrying swords or replica rifles, and rhythmically move their heads and weapons to the beat of traditional music, simulating a choreographed battle scene.

The video was first shared on X by White House aide Margo Martin, with the caption, “The welcome ceremony in UAE continues.”

Watch the video here

The welcome ceremony in UAE continues! 🇺🇸🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/sXqS1IboMN — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 15, 2025

Since it was shared, the clip has garnered more than 7.7 million views and over 4,500 reposts. The comments section is filled with a mix of shock, humour, and bewilderment at the performance.

One user wrote, “This can’t be true. Looks like a bunch of ghosts scaring Trump. He’s too old to handle this!”

Another commented, “You’re wrong. These women are drying their hair after a shower.”

A third added, “This is one scary way to welcome someone. Something like this happens near ghost-hunting sites or ‘conversion factories’ in India!”

“That’s actually scary,” wrote another.

One simply said, “A ghostly welcome?!”

Another user commented in Hindi, “Well, this is a very eerie way to welcome someone. Aisa kuchh hamare yahan convert factories ya bhoot nikalne walon ke paas hota hai.” (Translation: This kind of thing happens at conversion centres or ghost-expelling places in India.)

What Is Khaleeji?

Khaleeji — which translates to “Gulf” in Arabic — is a traditional folk dance native to the Arabian Gulf region, commonly performed by women at weddings and festive gatherings. It is especially prominent in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE..

The dance is characterised by elegant hand movements, rhythmic swaying, and dramatic hair-tossing, often performed in long, flowing garments. These garments enhance the dancer’s gestures, turning the performance into a graceful and theatrical expression of storytelling and celebration