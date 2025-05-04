Video: European pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia on horseback to perform Haj

Four European pilgrims—one from Morocco and three from Spain—have arrived in Saudi Arabia on horseback to perform the Haj pilgrimage for the year 1446 AH-2025, which is expected to begin on June 4.

The group entered the Kingdom through the Al Hadithah border crossing in Al Qurayyat, where Saudi officials welcomed them with medical check-ups, refreshments, floral bouquets, and welcoming phrases to promote the values of generosity and hospitality that distinguish the people of the nation.

Local volunteers hosted a celebration, serving traditional Saudi coffee and offering directions for the pilgrims’ final stretch to the holy sites.

A widely shared video shows the pilgrims, worn yet unwavering, reaching their destination on horseback.

رحلة حج اسثنائية على ظهور الخيل..



وصول حجاج إسبان إلى أرض المملكة عبر منفذ الحديثة الحدودي لإكمال رحلتهم إلى الديار المقدسة#نشرة_النهار | #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/EEQyfcw9UD — برامج الإخبارية (@alekhbariyaPROG) May 2, 2025

قامت جمعية التنمية الأهلية بالحديثة بأستقبال الرحالة الحجاج الاسبان بعد وصولهم لمنفذ الحديثة ، ضمن جهودها المستمرة حيث قدمت الجمعية ورود وعبارات ترحيبية لهم وخدمات تعزيزًا لقيم الكرم والضيافة التي يتميز بها أبناء الوطن. pic.twitter.com/PwEdyznEQH — جمعية التنمية الأهلية بالحديثة (@alhadithah20) May 1, 2025

The Spanish pilgrims—Abdallah Hernandez, Abdelkader Harkassi, and Tariq Rodriguez—aim to revive a 500-year-old Andalusian Muslim tradition of travelling to Haj by horseback.

Their journey took more than four months, covering approximately 8,000 kilometres (4,970 miles). They expressed immense joy upon reaching the Kingdom.

İspanya'dan yola çıkarak hac ibadetini yerine getirebilmek için yaklaşık 5 aydır at sırtında yolculuk yapan Abdallah Hernandez, Abdelkader Harkassi ve Tariq Rodriguez Konya'da Mevlana Müzesi'ni ziyaret etti. pic.twitter.com/lTHwIDYCQ9 — Türkiye Gazetesi (@turkiyegazetesi) March 31, 2025

Endülüs Müslümanlarının 5 asır önceki hac yolculuğunu yaşamak ve hac ibadetini yerine getirmek için İspanya’dan 3 ay önce at sırtında yola çıkan 3 arkadaş Bosna Hersek’e ulaştı.



Abdelkader Harkassi, Abdallah Hernandez ve Tariq Rodriguez tarihi Başçarşı’da hem turistlerin hem de… pic.twitter.com/D1YtcoAjNN — BalkanNews Türkçe (@BalkanNewsTR) February 6, 2025

وصول الحجاج الإسبان إلى الأراضي السورية عن طريق معبر باب السلامة بريف حلب الشمالي في طريقهم إلى مكة المكرمة pic.twitter.com/1yDeQpF5vu — قتيبة ياسين (@k7ybnd99) April 13, 2025

Their arrival comes as the Kingdom begins welcoming early Haj pilgrims, with flights landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey at least once in their lifetime.