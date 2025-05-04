Video: European pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia on horseback to perform Haj

Four European pilgrims—one from Morocco and three from Spain—have arrived in Saudi Arabia on horseback to perform the Haj pilgrimage for the year 1446 AH-2025, which is expected to begin on June 4.
The group entered the Kingdom through the Al Hadithah border crossing in Al Qurayyat, where Saudi officials welcomed them with medical check-ups, refreshments, floral bouquets, and welcoming phrases to promote the values of generosity and hospitality that distinguish the people of the nation.
Local volunteers hosted a celebration, serving traditional Saudi coffee and offering directions for the pilgrims’ final stretch to the holy sites.
A widely shared video shows the pilgrims, worn yet unwavering, reaching their destination on horseback.
The Spanish pilgrims—Abdallah Hernandez, Abdelkader Harkassi, and Tariq Rodriguez—aim to revive a 500-year-old Andalusian Muslim tradition of travelling to Haj by horseback.
Their journey took more than four months, covering approximately 8,000 kilometres (4,970 miles). They expressed immense joy upon reaching the Kingdom.
Their arrival comes as the Kingdom begins welcoming early Haj pilgrims, with flights landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey at least once in their lifetime.