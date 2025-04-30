Saudi Arabia welcomes first Haj 2025 pilgrims from several countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) welcomed the first groups of pilgrims from several countries on Tuesday, April 29, for the 1446 AH–2025 Haj pilgrimage, which is expected to commence on June 4.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received a flight carrying 396 Bangladeshi pilgrims from Dhaka. The pilgrims were welcomed by the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser.

Another flight from Bangladesh, carrying 414 pilgrims, also landed at Jeddah airport. The group was received by the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, M Delwar Hossain, along with officials from both nations.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah also received two flights of pilgrims, arriving from Afghanistan and India.

وسط منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات والتجهيزات..بدء وصول طلائع رحلات الحجاج إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.https://t.co/olxnmn0fLt#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/9L8yzx8OKW — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 29, 2025

جوازات مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بالمدينة المنورة تستقبل أولى رحلات ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من جمهورية الهند لأداء حج هذا العام 1446هـ.https://t.co/6Tol7fSIjC#واس_حج46 #واس_عام pic.twitter.com/LkpkMHae2W — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 29, 2025

لتسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتقديم تجربة نقل آمنة وميسرة.. وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية يستقبل أولى رحلات الحجاج القادمين لأداء مناسك الحج 1446هـ في مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة.https://t.co/3B9hF91u6C#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/LiP1c03C4b — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 29, 2025

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, stated that the Kingdom’s transport and logistics system “is honoured and pleased to receive the first Haj flights of the season, supported by integrated services from security and operational authorities, as well as private sector partners,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He added, “Six main airports have been designated to serve pilgrims this year: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, Taif International Airport, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.”

He said flights will continue until the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, supported by an integrated system of services to ease pilgrims’ journeys from arrival to departure, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and worshippers.

Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, Director General of Passports, received the first flights under the Makkah Road Initiative at King Abdulaziz International Airport, in the presence of Bangladesh’s Consul for Haj Affairs, Counsellor Muhammad Zuhair Al-Islam.

مدير عام الجوازات يستقبل أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة طريق مكة بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة.https://t.co/18OKR91Wuv#واس_حج46⁩ | #واس_عام pic.twitter.com/Hd71Pz2oH1 — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 29, 2025

The Haj season traditionally begins on the 8th of Dhu al-Hijjah (expected to be June 4, 2025) and continues until the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah (June 9, 2025).

In 2024, 1.8 million pilgrims performed the Haj, including 1.6 million from outside the Kingdom.

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey at least once in their lifetime.