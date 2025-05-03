Saudi Arabia mandates 10-day paid leave for employees performing Haj for first time

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that employees performing Haj for the first time are entitled to a minimum of 10 days of paid leave.

In a statement on X, the ministry clarified that this special leave must be no fewer than 10 days and no more than 15 days, inclusive of the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

يتيح نظام العمل الفرصة للعاملين بالحصول على إجازة مدفوعة الأجر لأداء فريضة الحج، عبر ضوابط نظامية واضحة تحفظ حقوق جميع أطراف العلاقة التعاقدية. #حج_1446هـ#مواردنا_تخدمكم#اليوم_العالمي_للعمل pic.twitter.com/zadWjGyg00 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) May 1, 2025

The ministry further explained that, under the Labour Law, employees are eligible for this paid leave once during their service period—provided they have not performed Hajj previously and have completed at least two consecutive years with their current employer.

Employers retain the right to determine the number of employees permitted to take Haj leave each year, depending on operational needs

These provisions are designed to protect the rights of both employers and employees within the employment framework.

This year, Haj is expected between June 4 and June 9, 2025, subject to the sighting of the moon.