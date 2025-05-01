Makkah: Mataf nearly empty as Haj 2025 preparations begin

The Mataf, the area surrounding the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, is currently witnessing an unusual and striking sight—nearly empty of pilgrims.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the usually crowded site nearly deserted. Only a small group of early-arriving Haj pilgrims were seen performing Tawaf—the ritual of circling the Kaaba—on April 29.

Also Read Saudi Arabia welcomes first Haj 2025 pilgrims from several countries

The number of pilgrims is expected to grow steadily over the coming days as worshippers from around the world arrive in Makkah for their spiritual journey.

A rare sight: a nearly empty Mataf as the Umrah season comes to an end and the Hajj season gradually begins. #Makkah pic.twitter.com/6vQxXJkxMR — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 29, 2025

A rare sight: The Mataaf significantly empty has almost all Umrah pilgrims depart ahead of Hujjaj arrivals on Monday pic.twitter.com/euOrVUBVMB — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) April 26, 2025

With just over a month until Ḥajj begins, the maṭāf area of the Masjid al-Ḥarām looks empty as ʿUmrah permits have been restricted to prepare for the most blessed days of the year. pic.twitter.com/X0jsaL0myi — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) April 30, 2025

This comes after the enforcement of a ban on non-Haj visa holders staying in Makkah from April 29 until the conclusion of the annual Haj pilgrimage. Only those with Haj visas are allowed to enter or remain in the city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has also suspended the issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform for citizens, expatriates in the Kingdom, and holders of other visas, until Dhul Hijjah 14.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to penalise illegal Haj pilgrims, facilitators

This measure is part of the Kingdom’s preparations for the Haj season, which includes several arrangements to ensure the safety of pilgrims, allowing them to perform the Haj rituals with ease, security, and peace of mind.

This year, Haj is expected between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting.

Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.