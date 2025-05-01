Makkah: Mataf nearly empty as Haj 2025 preparations begin

This year, Haj is expected between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting.

Published: 1st May 2025 8:03 pm IST
Pilgrims perform Tawaf around the Kaaba in a nearly empty Mataf area at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.
The Mataf, the area surrounding the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, is currently witnessing an unusual and striking sight—nearly empty of pilgrims.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the usually crowded site nearly deserted. Only a small group of early-arriving Haj pilgrims were seen performing Tawaf—the ritual of circling the Kaaba—on April 29.

The number of pilgrims is expected to grow steadily over the coming days as worshippers from around the world arrive in Makkah for their spiritual journey.

This comes after the enforcement of a ban on non-Haj visa holders staying in Makkah from April 29 until the conclusion of the annual Haj pilgrimage. Only those with Haj visas are allowed to enter or remain in the city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has also suspended the issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform for citizens, expatriates in the Kingdom, and holders of other visas, until Dhul Hijjah 14.

This measure is part of the Kingdom’s preparations for the Haj season, which includes several arrangements to ensure the safety of pilgrims, allowing them to perform the Haj rituals with ease, security, and peace of mind.

This year, Haj is expected between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting.

Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

