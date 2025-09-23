Video: Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor reunite

Hyderabad: Former couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs. They began dating in 2018 and, though private at first, soon shared glimpses of their romance through holiday photos and birthday wishes. After being together for years, the couple parted ways in 2024. Following the breakup, they avoided meeting in public and maintained their distance.

An Unexpected Reunion

That is why their unexpected meeting at the Homebound premiere in Mumbai became the highlight of the evening. Arjun attended the screening to support his sister and the team, while Malaika also joined the event. For the first time since their split, the two were seen greeting each other with warmth.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s Viral Video

In a video that quickly went viral, Arjun was seen chatting with Neha Dhupia when Malaika, after posing for photographers, walked up to him. The former couple shared a warm hug and smile before engaging in a short conversation with director Neeraj Ghaywan. The moment, though brief, instantly caught everyone’s attention and became the most talked-about highlight of the star-studded premiere.

Social media users flooded timelines with reactions. Some praised their maturity, while others felt the hug spoke louder than words.

About the Film

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, and has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.