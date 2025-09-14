Video: Ex Telangana minister joins queue with farmers for urea

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and senior BRS leader Satyavathi Rathod queued up alongside farmers to collect urea bags at the Gundatamadugu Cooperative Society in Kuravi mandal of Mahabubabad district.

Holding her pattadar passbook for her five-acre farmland, she waited in line and registered for coupons just like other farmers.

Rathod slams Congress govt

Speaking with the farmers, Rathod alleged that though they had been waiting for weeks, not a single bag of urea was being distributed to them.

She criticised the Congress-led state government for evading responsibility with excuses and demanded that urea be supplied to farmers without further delay.

BRS posted a video of Rathod in the queue.

Farmers continued to protest the urea shortage across the erstwhile Warangal district.

Severe urea shortage in Telangana

Telangana is facing a severe urea shortage during the crucial Kharif 2025 season, with demand reaching an estimated 10.48 lakh metric tonnes due to expanded crop cultivation, especially paddy, maize, and cotton.

The Union government allocated only 9.8 lakh metric tonnes, but less than 6 lakh metric tonnes were supplied by mid-August, creating a shortfall of over 3 lakh metric tonnes.

Production disruptions at key domestic plants like Ramagundam Fertilisers, import delays caused by global supply chain issues, and rising demand have compounded the crisis.

Farmers across the state face long queues, supply delays, and black market inflation, while protests and unrest have intensified in several districts.