Video: Exhausted man rescued from UAE’s Fujairah mountains

The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rescued a man who got stuck and stranded in the mountains of Fujairah.

He was found in a severe state of exhaustion.

A team from the NSRC, together with the Fujairah Police and Civil Defence, on Friday, October 13, airlifted the man by helicopter and transported him to the Dibba Fujairah Hospital for medical treatment.

Watch: Emirati woman rescued after falling off a mountain in Oman

On Friday, Omani rescue teams from the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department of Al Dakhiliya Governorate rescued an Emirati woman who had fallen off the Jebel Akhdar mountain in Oman.

She was airlifted to Nizwa Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The woman’s fall cause remains unclear, and authorities have not provided any further details about the incident.

The authorities urged the public to be careful when climbing mountains in rural areas and to always carry a cell phone or satellite phone.