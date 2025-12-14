Video: Fan carries carpet from stadium in Kolkata after Messi match fiasco

A football fan carried a carpet from the stadium as he was disappointed over the alleged mismanagement of an exhibition match in Kolkata featuring Argentine footballer Lionel Messi on Saturday, December 13.

In a video the fan is seen carrying the carpet on his shoulders, he said he had bought the ticket worth Rs 10,000 for the event. “I couldn’t see Messi. We could only see the politicians that we anyway see around the year. I am taking this with me, we’ll practice (football) at home on it.” the fan told the media.

Another fan, who was wearing a Messi jersey was seen carrying a flower pot. When asked for a reason he said, “Will gift them to my wife.”

Fans vandalise stadium in Kolkata

Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium here on Saturday as thousands of fans protested after failing to get a clear glimpse of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi during a much-hyped event, prompting police o baton-charge and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to order a high-level enquiry.

What was billed as a marquee football spectacle turned into anger and disorder as Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated despite many having paid hefty sums for tickets.

Accompanied by long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Messi, the World Cup-winning captain, arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11:30 AM

His vehicle was parked near the touchline, and as he stepped onto the field, he was quickly surrounded by VIPs, organisers, celebrities and security personnel, leaving spectators in the galleries straining for a view.

Messi walked a short distance on the pitch and waved briefly towards the stands amid loud chants of “Messi, Messi”. Fans, however, soon realised that the footballer remained tightly cordoned off and was barely visible from large sections of the stadium. Several spectators said even the giant screens failed to offer a clear view.

Frustration mounted when it became evident that Messi would not complete the full lap of the stadium that had been part of the original programme. Instead, he turned back midway and was escorted out well before the scheduled end of his appearance.

