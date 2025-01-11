Video: Fans go gaga over Qawwali version of Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’

Islamabad: Justin Bieber’s hit song ‘Baby’ was recently turned into a Qawwali during a university event in Lahore, Pakistan. This unique performance combined Western pop with traditional Sufi music, creating a fusion that left the audience amazed and quickly went viral online.

The performance took place during a Qawwali Night at Lahore University. A group of local artists sang the popular pop track in the soulful style of Qawwali, using traditional instruments like the harmonium and tabla. The crowd loved the creative twist and cheered enthusiastically.

Originally released in 2010, Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ became a global pop sensation. Recreating it as a Qawwali was a bold and creative move that showed how different music styles can come together beautifully. The performance highlighted the universality of music, bridging Western and Sufi traditions.

The video of this performance has gone viral on Instagram, gathering thousands of views. Fans praised the fusion and some also added humor, joking, Justin Bieber must be crying after hearing this! Others appreciated the effort, saying it brought a fresh perspective to a beloved classic.