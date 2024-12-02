Video: Feroz Khan visits AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s residence, offers condolences

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan visited the residence of AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain to offer condolences on the passing of his father, Mohammed Maqsood Hussain.

The demise of Mohammed Maqsood Hussain earlier on Sunday left his family, friends, and the local community in deep sorrow. The news brought together people from various walks of life, showcasing a strong sense of unity.

Feroz Khan expresses sympathy

During his visit, Feroz Khan expressed heartfelt sympathy to the grieving family. His gesture emphasized the importance of coming together in moments of sorrow, transcending political differences.

The residence of Majid Hussain saw a steady flow of visitors, including community leaders, well-wishers, and members of the AIMIM party. In response, Majid Hussain extended sincere gratitude to everyone who supported him and his family during this difficult time.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s political journey

In 2009, the AIMIM leader was elected as the corporator of the Ahmednagar division. He become Mayor of GHMC in 2012. In 2016, he won as the corporator of the Mehdipatnam division and was re-elected in 2020.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Majid Hussain defeated Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan to secure the Nampally constituency seat as an MLA.

During the elections, Majid Hussain’s father, Mohammed Maqsood Hussain, demonstrated his unwavering support by visiting the polling booth in a wheelchair to cast his vote.